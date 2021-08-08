YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +26-28% yr/yr to $1.38-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of YETI traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 924,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

