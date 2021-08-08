YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

