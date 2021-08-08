YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

