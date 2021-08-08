YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.21.

NYSE YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

