YF Link 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $479,270.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, YF Link has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.98 or 0.00184629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $479,270.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00840579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00101214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040058 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.