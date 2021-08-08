Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 244,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,130.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,956 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 949,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 846,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

