Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,045,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 164.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

