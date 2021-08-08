Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $179.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.