Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $19.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 billion to $81.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. 5,236,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,562. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.13.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.