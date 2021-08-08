Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.