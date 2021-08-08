Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 870.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $91.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $99.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.59 million, with estimates ranging from $228.57 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 425,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

