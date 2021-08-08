Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATIP opened at $4.38 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.