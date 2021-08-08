Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 35.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,857. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.