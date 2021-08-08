Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $307.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.39 million to $313.00 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 391,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,170. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.