Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

PTE opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.