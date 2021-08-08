Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,879. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $967.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

