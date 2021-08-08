Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

