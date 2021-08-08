Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.29. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

