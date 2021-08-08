Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.50. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,080,000.

Proto Labs stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. 214,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,767. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

