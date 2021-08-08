Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.87. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $430.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

