Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

