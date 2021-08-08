Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Sell

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.42 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

