Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Sell

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Covetrus stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

