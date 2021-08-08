Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

