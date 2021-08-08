Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

