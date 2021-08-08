Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

