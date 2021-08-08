Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

