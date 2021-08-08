Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.