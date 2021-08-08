Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

BCSF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.