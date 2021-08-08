Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

