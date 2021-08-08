Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to “Hold”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

