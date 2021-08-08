Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

JYNT opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $106.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

