Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.87. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.