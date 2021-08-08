Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0438

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $109,513.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00842128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00101755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040189 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.