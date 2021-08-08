ZBG Token (ZT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,515.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $276,515.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

