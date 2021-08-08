Zebi Token Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00130879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00149416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,866.91 or 0.99910314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.97 or 0.00790454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,043,498,298 coins and its circulating supply is 777,058,742 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

