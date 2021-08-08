Zelwin Market Cap Reaches $445.34 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013997 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $445.34 million and $1.22 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.26 or 0.00827159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040086 BTC.

About Zelwin

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

