ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.1-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,434. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

