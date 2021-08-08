Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

