Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.72. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

