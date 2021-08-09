$0.11 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

MP stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.