-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.95.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

