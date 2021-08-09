-$0.28 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.