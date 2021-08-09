-$0.35 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

