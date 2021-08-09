-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

