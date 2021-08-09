$0.55 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

