$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,861. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

