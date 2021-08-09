$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.91. 35,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

