$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

