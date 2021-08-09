$1.43 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 894.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. 17,743,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

